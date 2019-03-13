New Corvette delayed because it's too powerful, report says

Power has corrupted the new Corvette.

Hagerty reports that development of the mid-engine coupe has been delayed in part because its aluminum frame is warping so much under acceleration that it's busting the glass engine cover.

It’s been rumored that the all-new car will deliver as much as 1,000 hp in a top version, courtesy of a twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid powertrain.

A base Stingray model could feature a 500 hp 6.2-liter V8 and cost as little as $60,000, according to sources who spoke with Hagerty.

READ MORE FROM HAGERTY

Prices for the current Corvette start at $56,995 and run up to $125,090 for the ZR1.

The report also corroborates an earlier one from GM Authority that said the launch of the car is being held up because its electrical architecture needs to be upgraded to new technology being implemented across the automaker’s lineup.

The automaker appears to be putting the finishing touches on the super-secret car, however, as GM President Mark Reuss was videotaped riding around in a prototype on public roads in Arizona last week.

GM PRESIDENT MARK REUSS SPOTTED IN SECRET CORVETTE PROTOTYPE