'New' 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 now on sale

If you ever wanted a brand-new 50-year-old Ford now’s your chance.

Classic Recreations, an Oklahoma-based custom car builder, has unveiled the first of a new line of “continuation” 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429s that it has a license to build from the From, who only made 1358 of its own over two model years.

This one was created from a donor 1969 Mustang, but the company also plans to use reproduction bodies that are now available from R3.

It’s not a perfect reboot. It’s arguably much better. The “vengeance black” coupe is equipped with a slew of modern equipment, not the least of which is an 815 hp 546 cubic-inch V8 in lieu of the original’s 429, but each customer can have their car outfitted with whatever motor they like.

The car has also been updated with a four-link rear suspension, adjustable coilover shocks, Wilwood brakes, rack and pinion steering, a set of American Racing wheels wrapped in high-performance Michelin Sport Cup tires and an interior dressed to the (Boss) 9s.

Like Classic Recreations’ continuation Shelby Mustangs, it’s primarily aimed at folks who own one of the originals who doesn’t want to drive it anymore because it’s becoming too valuable. Auction prices for top models range from $250,000 to over $500,000 and are on the rise due to their rarity.

The new one isn’t too far behind. It starts at $209,000, but you can get as many of them as you like.

The company is also licensed to build the Boss 302 and Mach 1 of the same era, and should be revealing the first of them soon.