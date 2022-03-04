NASCAR Las Vegas: You can bet this driver will win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR will be spinning its wheels in Sin City this weekend.

It's in town for a full weekend of events that includes the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 6, just a 20-minute drive from the casinos on the Strip.

Kurt and Kyle Busch call hail from the city, but have each only won one race at the track during their careers, and neither is favorite to take the checkered flag this week.

Instead, last year's winner Kyle Larson is expected to repeat, with FOX Bet on Friday giving the 2021 Cup Series champion +550 odds to win. Larson is coming off of a victory at the Auto Club 400 last week.

If he does, it will be for a good cause. Hendrick Motorsports is donating $2,000 to Samaritan's Purse to support Ukrainian disaster relief for every lap Larson and his teammates lead on Sunday.

One of them, Chase Elliott, is tied with Joey Logano in second with +750 odds, while Logano's Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney is third along with Denny Hamlin at +1,000.

The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube is scheduled to air on FOX starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.