Nascar
Published

NASCAR Las Vegas: You can bet this driver will win

FOX Bet picks this Hendrick Motorsports driver to repeat

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NASCAR will be spinning its wheels in Sin City this weekend.

The NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube is scheduled for March 6.

The NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube is scheduled for March 6. (Will Lester/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's in town for a full weekend of events that includes the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 6, just a 20-minute drive from the casinos on the Strip.

Kurt and Kyle Busch call hail from the city, but have each only won one race at the track during their careers, and neither is favorite to take the checkered flag this week.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson won the 2021 race.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson won the 2021 race. (Chris Williams/LVMS via Icon Sportswire)

Instead, last year's winner Kyle Larson is expected to repeat, with FOX Bet on Friday giving the 2021 Cup Series champion +550 odds to win. Larson is coming off of a victory at the Auto Club 400 last week.

If he does, it will be for a good cause. Hendrick Motorsports is donating $2,000 to Samaritan's Purse to support Ukrainian disaster relief for every lap Larson and his teammates lead on Sunday.

Larson's 2021 victory was his first at the track.

Larson's 2021 victory was his first at the track. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

One of them, Chase Elliott, is tied with Joey Logano in second with +750 odds, while Logano's Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney is third along with Denny Hamlin at +1,000.

The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube is scheduled to air on FOX starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos