NASCAR denies Jennifer Jo Cobb's Talladega Cup Series race entry

Jennifer Jo Cobb will not be driving in the Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega after the sanctioning body denied her team's application.

The full-time Camping World Truck Series driver was vying to make her first Cup Series start and become the first female to compete in the series since Danica Patrick retired from NASCAR in 2018.

Drivers seeking to race in the Cup Series are vetted by the "NASCAR Resume Committee, which will determine if the driver is approved for competition."

This also applies to anyone who hasn't competed in the series for more than one year.

The 47-year-old Cobb has made 217 Truck Series starts and 31 in the second-tier Xfinity, the last coming at Talladega in 2018.

Cobb has not commented on the decision, but the team she was planning to drive for, Rick Ware Racing, said "this is an unfortunate situation, but as a team we support NASCAR's decision to uphold the sanctioning bodies (sp) rules and regulations."

Primary sponsorship for Cobb's entry had been secured from Arrowhead Brass plumbing supply.

Cobb is next scheduled to drive for her own team in the Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway on May 1.