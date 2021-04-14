Jennifer Jo Cobb to make NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jennifer Jo Cobb will make her Cup Series debut with Rick Ware Racing at the Geico 500 in Talladega on April 25.

Cobb's No. 15 car is guaranteed a starting spot through NASCAR's charter system, which means she's set to become the first female to drive in the top series since Danica Patrick retired in 2018.

Cobb, 47, currently drives for her own full-time Truck Series team and has made 2016 starts in the series during her career along with 31 in the second-tier Xfinity Series.

The Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Camaro will feature Arrowhead Brass plumbing equipment as its primary sponsor.

"I am so thankful for this opportunity with RWR, and greatly appreciate Arrowhead Brass for coming on board to help make this happen. It’s also exciting to have my longtime sponsor at Fastener Supply to extend their support as well," Cobb said.

"Being a female in a male-dominated sport is not an easy task, especially for as long as Jennifer has been competing in NASCAR. I hope that she has a successful first NASCAR Cup Series debut and look forward to Arrowhead Brass making their NASCAR Sponsorship debut at Talladega as the primary sponsor on Jennifer’s car," Rick Ware said.