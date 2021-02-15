NASCAR driver Ross Chastain hits McDonald's drive-thru during rain delay at Daytona 500

You just can’t beat the convenience of a drive-thru.

NASCAR driver Ross Chastain made the most of a rain delay at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, hitting a local McDonald's to pick up some grub for his team.

Organizers bumped back the start time to 9 p.m. as heavy rain poured down at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., pausing the race after just 15 laps due to rain and lightning in the area.

Seizing the moment, Chastain hit a Mickey D’s in his Chevrolet to fuel up.

In a now-viral video shared by Chip Ganassi Racing, a McDonald’s employee screamed to see the NASCAR pro at the drive-thru window, as seen in footage filmed from the passenger’s seat.

"You just came from the race track?" the woman asked.

"Yeah! We're racing, whenever it stops raining," Chastain exclaimed, explaining he competes in the McDonald’s-sponsored car as number 42.

The food service worker handed her new friend a drink and three paper bags, confirming that he’d ordered "six of everything."

"We're feeding the whole crew!" Chastain said, fittingly outfitted in a baseball cap with the McDonald’s logo.

The Golden Arches staffer also handed over a hot fudge sundae, which Chastain possessively declared "that’s mine."

A spokesperson for the restaurant was quick to chime in from its official account, writing, "it’s the way he says I race the McDonald’s car for me."

Prior to the delay, 16 cars were involved in a wreck that took seven drivers out of the race, including pole-winner Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez, who drives for the Trackhouse Racing team, which is co-owned by music superstar Pitbull. No one suffered any significant injuries.

Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell ultimately took the checkered flag, and Chastain came in seventh place, per the Daytona International Speedway.

Fox News’ Gary Gastelu and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.