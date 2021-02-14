Expand / Collapse search
Daytona 500 scheduled to restart at 9 p.m. after 5-hour rain delay

The race was red-flagged after 15 laps

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NASCAR will attempt to restart the rain-delayed Daytona 500 at 9 p.m. after a five-hour wait.

The race was paused after just 15 laps due to rain and lightning in the area.

Prior to the delay, 16 cars were involved in a wreck that took seven drivers out of the race, including pole-winner Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez, who drives for the Trackhouse Racing team, which is co-owned by music superstar Pitbull.

No one suffered any significant injuries.

Kevin Harvick will lead the field for the green flag next to Christopher Bell, with Austin Dillon and Kyle Bush following in the second row.

The Daytona 500 is airing live on Fox.

