Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR: Here's how Brandon Jones' Martinsville grandfather clock trophy was delivered to his home

Virginia track gives the winner a unique prize

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races? Video

Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?

More than 195 drivers have won a Cup Series race since NASCAR started in 1948, but who has won the most?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's party time at Brandon Jones' house.

Brandon Jones won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

Brandon Jones won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 at Martinsville Speedway. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series driver is coming off a big win at Martinsville Speedway, where the victor is given the most epic trophy in NASCAR racing Instead of a cup or statuette, the winners of the three NASCAR national series races at the Virginia track receives a grandfather clock with the race logo etched into the glass.

 Kyle Larson was presented with a Gibson guitar trophy for winning the 2021 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

 Kyle Larson was presented with a Gibson guitar trophy for winning the 2021 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The prize is supplied by Grand Home Furnishings and commemorates the local woodworking industry. It ranks among the sport's most unusual alongside Nashville's Gibson guitar and the gladiator sword awarded at Bristol Motor Speedway, which bills itself as the Last Great Colosseum.

Jones was presented his clock at the podium after the race, but it was a couple of days before it arrived at his team's shop in Huntersville, N.C., and sent on to his house in the back of a pickup truck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones's Martinsville win was the fifth of hix Xfinity Series career.

Jones's Martinsville win was the fifth of hix Xfinity Series career. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The clock isn't just useful and a great conversation piece, it's also worth quite a bit. The same model is priced at $2,599.95, but winning NASCAR teams can buy replicas of the prize clock at a 20% discount.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos