NASCAR: Here's how Brandon Jones' Martinsville grandfather clock trophy was delivered to his home

It's party time at Brandon Jones' house.

The Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series driver is coming off a big win at Martinsville Speedway, where the victor is given the most epic trophy in NASCAR racing Instead of a cup or statuette, the winners of the three NASCAR national series races at the Virginia track receives a grandfather clock with the race logo etched into the glass.

The prize is supplied by Grand Home Furnishings and commemorates the local woodworking industry. It ranks among the sport's most unusual alongside Nashville's Gibson guitar and the gladiator sword awarded at Bristol Motor Speedway, which bills itself as the Last Great Colosseum.

Jones was presented his clock at the podium after the race, but it was a couple of days before it arrived at his team's shop in Huntersville, N.C., and sent on to his house in the back of a pickup truck.

The clock isn't just useful and a great conversation piece, it's also worth quite a bit. The same model is priced at $2,599.95, but winning NASCAR teams can buy replicas of the prize clock at a 20% discount.