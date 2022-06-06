Mystery monster Ram truck teased ahead of Tuesday reveal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ram has something in the works.

The truck brand is launching a new high-performance pickup soon.

It kind of already did.

Racer and stunt driver Ken Block has posted a video to Twitter of him driving a "new spec" Ram out in the desert.

The black and white aerial shot shows the truck doing donuts in the dirt.

The design of the hood suggests it is a new version of the Ram 1500 TRX, and the sound of a supercharged engine provides further evidence to this effect.

The current Ram 1500 TRX is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that's rated at 702 hp, making it the most powerful gasoline-fueled pickup in the world.

But the engine is based on the Hellcat V8 featured in the Dodge Challenger, which has been offered with up to 808 hp in the muscle car.

Ram isn't necessarily adding power to the TRX, but there's a good reason that it would.

Ford will soon be unveiling the new F-150 Raptor R pickup, which is expected to borrow the 760 supercharged V8 from the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The standard F-150 Raptor on sale today is powered by a 450 hp turbocharged V6.

Even with high-powered electric pickups like the 835 hp Rivian R1T and 1,000 hp GMC Hummer EV coming to market, the internal combustion engine truck wars are still very much in effect.

In fact, if you look under the hood of the current $80,585 TRX, you'll find an image of a T. rex dinosaur with a much smaller raptor in its mouth on the engine cover as a playful dig at its competitor.

According to Block's post, the mystery of Ram's new truck will be revealed Tuesday, June 6, at noon ET.