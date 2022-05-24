Mystery driver coming to NASCAR for Pitbull's Trackhouse Racing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There's an international man of mystery coming to NASCAR. Or perhaps it's a mystery woman.

Trackhouse Racing has announced the launch of a new initiative called PROJECT91 that will see it add a third car with a guest driver from another form of motorsports series in at least one race this year.

The team, co-owned by Justin Marks and rapper Pitbull, currently fields the No. 1 and No. 99 cars for Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, and the third will run No. 91.

"PROJECT91’s mission is to activate the intersection point of NASCAR racing and global motorsport culture," Marks said.

"I truly believe the Next Gen car represents an opportunity for NASCAR to enter the global professional motorsport conversation. We now have a race vehicle with international technological relevance where world-class drivers from other disciplines can compete at NASCAR’s highest level without the steep learning curve that the previous generation cars required."

The 2022 Cup Series cars feature independent rear suspensions, sequential gearboxes and larger wheel and tire packages that are similar to those used on other types of racing cars.

The team said it has opened the door to "global champions" and will name the first driver and race entry in the coming days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NASCAR operates under a system where 36 chartered cars are guaranteed entry in every race, but allows up to four qualifying spots for other cars at several events.

Chastain has two wins for the team so far this season and is currently fifth in the standings. His most recent outing at the All-Star Race ended in dramatic fashion when he ran into the back of Kyle Busch's slowing car at 185 mph and jumped over it before running into Chase Elliott on the other side of the track.