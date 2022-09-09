Expand / Collapse search
Chrysler
Published

Mystery Chrysler performance car to be revealed on September 13

Will be "one of the most powerful and luxurious" Chrysler's ever

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NYC's Chrysler Imperial parade car has been carrying America's heroes for 70 years Video

NYC's Chrysler Imperial parade car has been carrying America's heroes for 70 years

Chrysler Imperial Parade Phaeton is a rare ride

It is a muscular motoring mystery.

Chrysler has announced plans to unveil a new model on September 13 in Detroit on the eve of the Detroit Auto Show.

The company is billing it as "one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history," but has only released two cropped images of wheels.

It is, however, calling for owners of the Chrysler 300 to submit photos on social media that may be used at the event, so it will likely be a variation of that car, as Chrysler's only other current model is the Pacifica minivan.

CHRYSLER AIRFLOW RESURRECTED AS ELECTRIC SUV

Chrysler is teasing its new model reveal with images of wheels.

Chrysler is teasing its new model reveal with images of wheels. (Chrysler)

The 300 is built with the Dodge Challenger and Charger on an assembly line that is going to close down at the end of 2023.

Chrysler has not yet said what the future holds for the 300, but Dodge has already announced that its cars will be succeeded by the all-electric Charger Daytona SRT, and is releasing a number of "Last Call" special edition cars this year to mark the end of the models' runs.

The 2014 Chrysler 300 SRT8 had a 470 hp 6.4-liter V8.

The 2014 Chrysler 300 SRT8 had a 470 hp 6.4-liter V8. (Chrysler)

All signs point to the 300 being an update of the 300 SRT8 that was last sold in 2014 with a 470 hp 6.4-liter V8.

That engine has since been upgraded in the Challenger and Charger to 485 hp.

THE MILLION-DOLLAR CHRYSLER THAT WAS LOST AT SEA

A teaser for the new car shows wheels with red Brembo brake calipers behind them, similar to the 2014 300 SRT8's.

A teaser for the new car shows wheels with red Brembo brake calipers behind them, similar to the 2014 300 SRT8's. (Chrysler)

There is also the remote possibility that Chrysler will finally give the 300 the supercharged Hellcat V8, which is currently offered in the Dodges with up to 807 hp.

Whatever it ends up being, it will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET and go on sale next spring.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.