Mystery Chrysler performance car to be revealed on September 13

It is a muscular motoring mystery.

Chrysler has announced plans to unveil a new model on September 13 in Detroit on the eve of the Detroit Auto Show.

The company is billing it as "one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history," but has only released two cropped images of wheels.

It is, however, calling for owners of the Chrysler 300 to submit photos on social media that may be used at the event, so it will likely be a variation of that car, as Chrysler's only other current model is the Pacifica minivan.

The 300 is built with the Dodge Challenger and Charger on an assembly line that is going to close down at the end of 2023.

Chrysler has not yet said what the future holds for the 300, but Dodge has already announced that its cars will be succeeded by the all-electric Charger Daytona SRT, and is releasing a number of "Last Call" special edition cars this year to mark the end of the models' runs.

All signs point to the 300 being an update of the 300 SRT8 that was last sold in 2014 with a 470 hp 6.4-liter V8.

That engine has since been upgraded in the Challenger and Charger to 485 hp.

There is also the remote possibility that Chrysler will finally give the 300 the supercharged Hellcat V8, which is currently offered in the Dodges with up to 807 hp.

Whatever it ends up being, it will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET and go on sale next spring.