Ford giving Mustang Mach-E buyers $1000, free charging for delivery delays

Time is money for some Ford Mustang Mach-E buyers.

The automaker has started to compensate customers experiencing longer than expected delays for the delivery of their new electric utility vehicles.

Ford has been sending the earliest-built vehicles for additional quality checks that can hold them up to 30 days before they ship to dealers.

For affected customers, Ford is doubling the allotment of free fast charging on the Electrify America network that all Mustang Mach-E buyers get from 250 kilowatt-hours to 500 kilowatt-hours. That's roughly enough for six to 10 charges.

FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS: 2021 FORD MUSTANG MACH-E

Customers who experience more than one delay will also get a $1,000 credit toward the purchase of their vehicle, The Detroit Free Press reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ford delivered 3,739 Mustang Mach-E's to customers in February, its first full month on sale, likely making it one of the top three best-selling electric vehicles in the U.S.