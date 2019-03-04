'Mummified' 1968 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Cobra Jet for sale and ready to be restored

Jerry Lundegaard was right, “TruCoat” is worth it.

The owner of a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Cobra Jet he’s auctioning online credits undercoating for the surprisingly rust-free state of the Washington-based car that he’s had sitting in storage for 38 years.

"I BOUGHT THIS CAR IN 1978 AND DROVE IT UNTIL 1981 WHEN THE AGE OLD STORY OF 'LIFE' HAPPENED - GOT MARRIED HAD KIDS...TURNS OUT I AM NOT REALLY MUCH OF A 'CAR GUY'...I HAVE REALIZED IT NEEDS TO GO TO SOMEONE WHO WILL APPRECIATE IT FOR WHAT IT IS A !!!!TRUESURVIVOR!!!!," he wrote in the Ebay listing.

He says in the description that a mechanic recently revived the musty black on black coupe from its mummified state to confirm that its 428 V8, close-ratio four-speed and brakes all still work.

The vehicle is largely original, including the carpet and seats, and wears the set of era-appropriate bias-ply tires it was put away with. It comes with its original build sheet and Marti Report detailing its heritage.

If it is as authentic as described, the car could be worth $75,000-$95,000 with a thorough restoration. As it stands, bidding on the auction, which ends Monday night, had reached $50,200 at the time of this writing.

