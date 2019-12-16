'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: What are those motorcycles Tom Cruise is riding?

Maverick still has a need for speed. And not just in the air.

Tom Cruise is back on a bike in the latest trailer for the upcoming sequel “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The clip includes his character Pete Mitchell reporting for duty on the Kawasaki Ninja GPZ900R he famously raced alongside a fighter plane with in the 1986 blockbuster.

An earlier trailer showed him pulling a cover off of it in a room full of motorcycles, and it’s not the only one he rides in the film.

Recreating an iconic scene from the original where Cruise and Kelly McGillis rode helmetless on the Ninja, he takes co-star Jennifer Connelly for a spin on the back of a new $29,000 Kawasaki Ninja H2. The superbike has a 200 hp supercharged engine and a top speed of 183 mph, but is also available in a track-only version with 310 hp that can hit 236 mph and makes it both the world's most powerful and fastest production motorcycle.

Spy photos of the bike taken during production suggested Mitchell’s bike may be a custom, but Kawasaki has not yet responded to a request from Fox News Autos for clarification.

