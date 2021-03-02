Michael Andretti sets world speed record ... in car made of cake

Now that's a sweet ride.

Michael Andretti has added two Guinness World Records to his racing resume and it was a piece of cake.

The 1991 IndyCar champion piloted a car made of cake to the blistering speed of 17.08 mph and covered 349.81 feet to set both top speed and distance-covered records for edible vehicles.

"Car" may be a bit of an exaggeration. The contraption was more of a wheeled, steerable aluminum tray with 139 vanilla sheet cakes stacked on top in the shape of Andretti's championship car. Over 90 percent of the 669-pound creation was edible as required by the rules.

It was created by Black Sheep Custom Cakes along with a second car designed to look like Andretti's father Mario's 1978 Formula One championship-winning Lotus so that he had something to race against down the ramp of the new parking garage at Washington state's ilani Casino Resort, which the stunt was conceived to promote.

In another first for Andretti, he celebrated the victory by eating part of his car. At least we hope that was a first.

The event organizers donated over 500 pounds of cake that were left to a local organization serving the hungry and homeless.