Mom bakes Amazon delivery box cake for shopaholic son's birthday

Sometimes, humor is the secret ingredient.

A woman in Wales knew just the cake to bake to celebrate her son’s birthday — as well as his shopaholic tendencies. Inspired, the pro baker served up a chocolate cake that looked just like an Amazon delivery box.

For her son Kane's 24th birthday, Nina Evans Williams whipped up the cardboard-like confection and even served it on a "concrete" slab meant to mimic a front porch, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

OFF-MENU MCDONALD'S CAKE STUNS TIKTOK — BUT IT'S LIKELY NOT AVAILABLE AT ALL LOCATIONS

Williams said her son has been buying a lot from the online superstore during the coronavirus pandemic, and she even tricked him into believing his birthday cake was a delivery.

"He actually thought it was a package delivered for him," the Anglesey woman said of the sweet treat. "He gets deliveries quite often, almost weekly — and he's known for that especially during lockdown — so I thought that would be fantastic!"

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Williams banned her son from her bake shop, Nina's Cake Cabin, before his Feb. 2 birthday, so the silly stunt would go off without a hitch on the big day.

"He came into the [shop] and I said there was a boring parcel for him on the table," Williams said. "And when he got closer he was like 'Oh my god!’"

Williams spent a whole day baking the four-layer, 15-inch by 10-inch cake, and another day adding icing and decorations for finishing touches.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The confection also caused a commotion on Instagram, where the baker was forced to prove that her Amazon cake was actually made with chocolate, raspberry jam and buttercream, and not, as many believed, cardboard.