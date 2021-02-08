Expand / Collapse search
FOOD
Published

Mom bakes Amazon delivery box cake for shopaholic son's birthday

Nina Evans Williams even served the cardboard-like confection on a 'concrete' slab meant to mimic a front porch

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Sometimes, humor is the secret ingredient.

A woman in Wales knew just the cake to bake to celebrate her son’s birthday — as well as his shopaholic tendencies. Inspired, the pro baker served up a chocolate cake that looked just like an Amazon delivery box.

For her son Kane's 24th birthday, Nina Evans Williams whipped up the cardboard-like confection and even served it on a "concrete" slab meant to mimic a front porch, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

Nina Evans Williams even tricked her son into believing his birthday cake was a delivery.

Nina Evans Williams even tricked her son into believing his birthday cake was a delivery. (SWNS)

Williams said her son has been buying a lot from the online superstore during the coronavirus pandemic, and she even tricked him into believing his birthday cake was a delivery.

"He actually thought it was a package delivered for him," the Anglesey woman said of the sweet treat. "He gets deliveries quite often, almost weekly — and he's known for that especially during lockdown — so I thought that would be fantastic!"

Williams banned her son from her bake shop, Nina's Cake Cabin, before his Feb. 2 birthday, so the silly stunt would go off without a hitch on the big day.

Kane Evans poses with his extra-special delivery: an Amazon-inspired birthday cake.

Kane Evans poses with his extra-special delivery: an Amazon-inspired birthday cake. (SWNS)

"He came into the [shop] and I said there was a boring parcel for him on the table," Williams said. "And when he got closer he was like 'Oh my god!’"

Williams spent a whole day baking the four-layer, 15-inch by 10-inch cake, and another day adding icing and decorations for finishing touches.

The confection also caused a commotion on Instagram, where the baker was forced to prove that her Amazon cake was actually made with chocolate, raspberry jam and buttercream, and not, as many believed, cardboard.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.