Mercedes-Benz demos mind controls in its 'Avatar'-inspired car of the future

Elon Musk isn't the only one in the car business who's working on thought-controlled tech.

Mercedes-Benz is demonstrating a new brain-computer interface that allows passengers to control the features of its futuristic VISION AVTR concept car with their minds at the Munich Auto Show.

The system uses a device the passenger wears on their head that monitors brain activity and, after a short calibration period, lets them adjust the navigation, climate control, radio and other functions with just a thought.

"Mercedes-Benz has always pioneered intelligent, innovative solutions to provide our customers with the best product and service experience. BCI technology works completely independently of speech and touch. This opens up revolutionary possibilities for intuitive interaction with the vehicle," board member Britta Seeger said.

The user just has to focus on a particular light on the car's large, amoeba-like digital display to select a function, including choosing a particular parking space for the autonomous car to steer itself into.

The design of the vehicle, which is engineered with the ability to move sideways, was inspired by the film "Avatar" and Mercedes-Benz likens the interface to the connection the Na'vi characters have with their flying mountain banshee creatures.