The Mercedes-Benz EQG is an electric old-school SUV

Mercedes-Benz's old-school SUV is getting a very modern twist.

The Concept EQG unveiled as part of the brand's Munich Auto Show presentation is an all-electric version of the retro G-Class 4x4.

Full technical details haven't been revealed, but Mercedes-Benz said it will feature a separate electric motor at each wheel with a low range for off-roading and will be able to climb grades up to 45 degrees steep.

The current V8-powered $132,800 G550 is a popular model with a dismal EPA combined fuel economy rating of 18 mpg. When it was introduced in at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, electric vehicle advocate Arnold Schwarzenegger urged Mercedes-Benz boss Dieter Zetsche to do an electric version and the EQG fulfils his promise to the former California governor.

EQG-specific design touches include illuminated rub strips along its sides and a storage box for the charging equipment on the rear tailgate where the spare tire carrier is located on the G-Class.

While a specific date for the production version hasn't been announced, it will be facing competition from the upcoming GMC Hummer EV SUV and Rivan R1S in the premium electric utility vehicle space by the time it makes it to showrooms.

Mercedes-Benz also used the show to introduce several other electric models that will be on sale soon.

Among them are a battery-powered version of the GLB compact SUV called the EQB and the EQE midsize sedan.

Both are scheduled to go on sale next year with ranges of approximately 220 miles and 350 miles, respectively, based on their European ratings.

One more preview came in the form of the Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS, which is an ultra-luxury utility vehicle with an electric drivetrain and an opulent interior trimmed in rose gold.