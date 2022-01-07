Matt DiBenedetto lands NASCAR Truck Series ride for 2022 season

Matt DiBenedetto will be back in NASCAR for 2022, just not in the Cup Series.

The fan favorite has signed a full-season contract to drive for Camping World Truck Series team Rackley WAR, which is entering its second year.

DiBenedetto spent the last two seasons with the Wood Brothers Racing team, but lost his seat to 2020 Xfinity Series rookie of the year Harrison Burton and wasn't able to secure a new ride ahead of the start of the 2022 season kicking off in February.

"I can honestly say that, at this time in my career, I am truly excited. I feel like I'm going back to my roots in a lot of ways," DiBenedetto said.

"This opportunity is a blessing to me and I'm really excited to do my part in taking this team to the next level."

The move will mark the first time DiBenedetto has driven in the Truck Series, having started his NASCAR career in the Xfinity Series in 2009.

DiBenedetto has 31 top 10 finishes, including three second place results, over seven years in the Cup Series.