Lincoln Corsair set to sail into New York

Lincoln is replacing its MKC next year with an all-new model called the Corsair.

The name is from deep in the Ford Motor Company archives, having previously graced both a late 1950s Edsel and a British-made Ford from the sixties.

The name has also been used on several aircraft, which makes it a good fit for Lincoln's lineup, which will soon include the Aviator and Navigator.

The compact SUV is set to be unveiled at the New York International Auto Show in April, but Lincoln has only released a shadowy profile image of it so far.

The Corsair will share a platform with an upcoming redesigned Ford Escape, and unearthed government documents suggest that it will be available with a choice of two gasoline engines and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

With the addition of the Corsair, Lincoln will have purged its lineup of all models featuring MK-based names, save for the MKZ sedan which is likely, though not yet confirmed to be replaced or discontinued along with the Ford Fusion it is based on in the coming years.