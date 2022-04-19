Lexus launches first electric SUV on 4/20, burning Elon Musk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lexus is going electric, and it picked an interesting day to debut first EV it will sell in the U.S.

The luxury brand chose 4/20 to unveil its electric SUV, a date that holds significance to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The date has long been celebrated by marijuana advocates and Musk often uses it in jokes. He even once priced the Model S sedan at $69,420 for a short period of time.

The Lexus RZ 450e is a production SUV that's sized between the current NX and RX in the Lexus lineup and is built on the same platform as the electric Toyota bZ4X.

The five-passenger model comes standard with an all-wheel-drivetrain that has approximately 300 hp and a 71.4 kilowatt-hour battery pack that's expected to provide 225 miles of range between charges, similar to the Audi e-tron SUV.

Among the RZs signature features are a panoramic sunroof with electronically dimmable glass, energy-saving radiant heaters below the dashboard and a steer-by-wire system that requires less than a half turn of the steering wheel to go from left to right lock and will be offered with a compact yoke-style wheel.

RZ pricing will be released closer to when it goes on sale later this year.