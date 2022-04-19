Expand / Collapse search
Electric
Published

Lexus launches first electric SUV on 4/20, burning Elon Musk

The RZ 450e has several unique features

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2022 Lexus LX600 Video

Test drive: 2022 Lexus LX600

The 2022 Lexus LX600 replaces a 14-year old model by mixing old-school truck charm with modern tech. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reports.

Lexus is going electric, and it picked an interesting day to debut first EV it will sell in the U.S.

The luxury brand chose 4/20 to unveil its electric SUV, a date that holds significance to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The date has long been celebrated by marijuana advocates and Musk often uses it in jokes. He even once priced the Model S sedan at $69,420 for a short period of time.

The Lexus RZ is sized between the NX and RX.

The Lexus RZ is sized between the NX and RX. (Lexus)

The Lexus RZ 450e is a production SUV that's sized between the current NX and RX in the Lexus lineup and is built on the same platform as the electric Toyota bZ4X.

The Lexus RZ has an all-wheel-drive system and an expected range of 225 miles.

The Lexus RZ has an all-wheel-drive system and an expected range of 225 miles. (Lexus)

The five-passenger model comes standard with an all-wheel-drivetrain that has approximately 300 hp and a 71.4 kilowatt-hour battery pack that's expected to provide 225 miles of range between charges, similar to the Audi e-tron SUV.

The RZ interior features a 14-inch touchscreen display.

The RZ interior features a 14-inch touchscreen display. (Lexus)

Among the RZs signature features are a panoramic sunroof with electronically dimmable glass, energy-saving radiant heaters below the dashboard and a steer-by-wire system that requires less than a half turn of the steering wheel to go from left to right lock and will be offered with a compact yoke-style wheel.

The RX's panoramic roof can be electronically dimmed.

The RX's panoramic roof can be electronically dimmed. (Lexus)

RZ pricing will be released closer to when it goes on sale later this year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos