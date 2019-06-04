Legendary car designer Ian Callum leaving Jaguar

One of the world’s best car designers is leaving Jaguar.

Ian Callum, who led the British brand’s shift from heritage styling to a more modern look over the past two decades, announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down as the automaker’s design director because it's "time for a new adventure."

Callum started his career at Ford in 1979 and took over the helm at Jaguar in 1999. He also oversaw Aston Martin for a short time when they were both owned by Ford.

Some of his hits include the Ford RS200 rally car, F-Type sports car, C-X75 turbine-powered hybrid supercar concept and F-Pace SUV.

The 64-year-old Scot ends his career at the automaker on a very high note by winning the 2019 World Car, Green Car and Car Design of the Year awards for the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace.

2019 JAGUAR I-PACE TEST DRIVE:

Callum is handing over his position to his second in command, Julian Thompson, while his brother, Moray Callum, is currently Vice President of design at Ford.

