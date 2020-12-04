The last Pontiac Fiero ever built has been sold for $90,000

The final Pontiac Fiero built in 1988 has found a new owner after 32 years.

The red GT and the penultimate Fiero were raffled off to workers being laid off from the factory in Pontiac’s namesake Michigan town.

This one was won by a truck driver at the facility named Mike Kelley, who told the AP at the time that “I’d gladly return the car to get my job back,” but ended up keeping it all these years.

He didn’t drive it much, however. The car has just 582 miles on it and was offered through a GAA Classic Cars auction in Greensboro, N.C., with the factory plastic on its seats.

The fully loaded example is equipped with a 2.8-liter V6 and 3-speed automatic transmission and had a sticker price of $16,853. Pontiac built just over 370,000 of the composite-bodied cars during its 1984-1988 run. It was General Motor's first and only mid-engine sports car prior to the introduction of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

A GAA representative told Fox News Autos that the car was recently purchased from Kelley by a dealer who put it up for auction. And it went for quite a bit more than its original price.

The winning bid for Kelley’s car was $90,000, making it likely the most expensive stock Fiero ever sold.

According to the Hagerty Price Guide, the going market rate for a similar car in excellent condition, but without the historical significance is around $19,800.

