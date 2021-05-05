The last Plymouth ever built is up for auction

A historic Plymouth is on the auction block.

No, not the rare 1971 Hemi 'Cuda Convertible that's estimated to be worth up to $6 million and coming to the Mecum Auctions event in Indianapolis, but the last Plymouth ever built.

It's not quite as exciting as its muscle car forebear, but the 2001 Neon is in like-new condition and only has 68 miles on the odometer.

According to Hagerty, it was purchased by Darrell Davis, a former Senior Vice President of Parts and Service for DaimlerChrysler who had the inside scoop that the Plymouth brand was being shuttered and secured his order before the word got out.

Davis said he originally hoped the final car would be a Plymouth Prowler, but production of the retro roadster had already shifted to Chrysler for its final model years.

The fully-loaded silver sedan sports a black leather interior, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, five-speed manual transmission and an original price of $18,210.

Davis drove his dream machine off of the Illinois assembly line then had it shipped to his Florida home via a local dealer who delivered it without prep. Even the antenna has never been attached.

The car has been stored in a climate-controlled garage ever since and Davis said the time has come to let it go, so he has listed it on the Bring A Trailer auction site without reserve, where the bidding is open until May 9.

But while Davis' car is the last Plymouth, it's not the last Neon. The model was sold in parallel by Dodge and production continued through 2005.