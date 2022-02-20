Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

Landon Cassill scores 15th place Daytona 500 finish for Fox Nation-sponsored car

Spire Motorsports driver finished behind teammate Corey LaJoie

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Landon Cassill will be driving the Fox Nation-sponsored Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR Cup Series car in the Daytona 500 and is featured in the Fox Nation series "Road to Daytona."

Landon Cassill finished the Daytona 500 in 15th place, adding another chapter to his racing story unfolding on Fox Nation.

Landon Cassill drove the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet to a 15th place finish in the Daytona 500. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cassill was driving the Fox Nation-sponsored Spire Motorsports #77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with the cameras rolling for an upcoming episode of "Road to Daytona," which offers a behind the scenes look at what goes into fielding a NASCAR Cup Series team in The Great American Race.

The part-time Cup Series driver finished one spot behind teammate Corey LaJoie in the Spire Motorsports #7 car and was the last car on the lead lap as Austin Cindric held off Bubba Wallace in overtime to get his first Cup Series win.

Austin Cindric won the 2022 Daytona 500.

Austin Cindric won the 2022 Daytona 500. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The first three episodes of the four-part "Road to Daytona" series are available now on Fox Nation and the Daytona 500 episode will be added in the coming days.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to California's Auto Club Speedway for the next round, which will be broadcast on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET on Feburary 27.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos