Land Rover Defender returns in 2020

The Ford Bronco isn't the only classic 4x4 about to make a comeback.

Land Rover has confirmed that an all-new Defender will go on sale in the United States in 2020.

The SUV's technical details have not been released, but official images of camouflaged prototypes reveal a boxy body in the spirit of the original, which ended production in 2016 after a 33-year run that followed a line of predecessors dating back to 1948. It was last sold in the United States in 1997.

Spy photos of new Defenders being tested suggest that it will use a fully independent suspension along with the rest of the Land Rover lineup, rather than the live axles of the previous editions and the current Jeep Wrangler, but the automaker promises that it will be the most-capable off-roader it has ever built.

A full debut of the Defender is expected sometime in 2019.

THE JEEP GLADIATOR IS READY FOR BATTLE: