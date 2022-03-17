Expand / Collapse search
Lamborghini resurrecting discontinued $500,000 Aventador supercars lost on sunken ship

Aventador Ultimae was last V12-powered Lamborghini without electrification

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The last of the Lamborghini Aventadors went down with the Felicity Ace vehicle carrier when it sank in the Atlantic Ocean in early March, but the brand will restart production of the $500,000 supercar to replace the 15 that were lost.

Fifteen examples of the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae were onboard the Felicity Ace when it sank in the Atlantic Ocean in early March.

Fifteen examples of the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae were onboard the Felicity Ace when it sank in the Atlantic Ocean in early March. (Getty Images/Lamborghini)

The 769 hp V12-powered Aventador Ultimaes were set to be the last of their kind before Lamborghini begins its transition to hybrid and electrified powertrains, but Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the company has worked out a way to fill the orders along with those of 70 other vehicles that were on the ship.

The 769 horsepower Aventador Ultimae is the most powerful naturally-aspirated Lamborghini ever.

The 769 horsepower Aventador Ultimae is the most powerful naturally-aspirated Lamborghini ever. (Lamborghini.)

"We put our heads together, and luckily, we are able to replace those cars, so there will be no loss for our customers in the U.S. due to the sunken ship. This is good news," Winkelmann said during a roundtable discussion reported on by Automotive News. "And all the rest we are able to replace. The Aventador was tricky, but we made it."

The Aventador Ultimae has a starting price of approximately $500,000.

The Aventador Ultimae has a starting price of approximately $500,000. (Lamborghini)

Approximately 4,000 cars from VW-owned brands were on the Felicity Ace, including some from Bentley, Porsche and Audi, and the heads of all the luxury brands said pre-sold cars would be replaced.

It won't be simple, however, as their manufacturing has been stymied by short supplies of wiring harnesses that are manufactured in Ukraine, which has necessitated a switch to other suppliers for the key components.

Production of the Aventador Ultimae had been limited to 350 coupes and 250 convertibles.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos