Lamborghini resurrecting discontinued $500,000 Aventador supercars lost on sunken ship

The last of the Lamborghini Aventadors went down with the Felicity Ace vehicle carrier when it sank in the Atlantic Ocean in early March, but the brand will restart production of the $500,000 supercar to replace the 15 that were lost.

The 769 hp V12-powered Aventador Ultimaes were set to be the last of their kind before Lamborghini begins its transition to hybrid and electrified powertrains, but Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the company has worked out a way to fill the orders along with those of 70 other vehicles that were on the ship.

"We put our heads together, and luckily, we are able to replace those cars, so there will be no loss for our customers in the U.S. due to the sunken ship. This is good news," Winkelmann said during a roundtable discussion reported on by Automotive News. "And all the rest we are able to replace. The Aventador was tricky, but we made it."

Approximately 4,000 cars from VW-owned brands were on the Felicity Ace, including some from Bentley, Porsche and Audi, and the heads of all the luxury brands said pre-sold cars would be replaced.

It won't be simple, however, as their manufacturing has been stymied by short supplies of wiring harnesses that are manufactured in Ukraine, which has necessitated a switch to other suppliers for the key components.

Production of the Aventador Ultimae had been limited to 350 coupes and 250 convertibles.