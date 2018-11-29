L.A. Auto Show: 5 electric cars coming soon

A variety of electric vehicles destined for production debuted at the L.A. Auto Show, running the gamut from a retro minivan to a high-performance sports sedan and a pickup truck from a company you've never heard from before.

Kia Soul EV: Kia unveiled the third-generation of America's best-selling subcompact SUV, which will include a long-range battery-powered version that will compete with the likes of the Chevy Volt and Nissan Leaf, not to mention Kia's own Niro EV, with which it shares a powertrain. Kia hasn't said yet how far you'll be able to drive between charges, but the Niro can go 239 miles before you have to plug it in.

2020/2021 Rivian R1T and R1s: Startup American automaker Rivian plans to use the same electric platform to build a lineup of high-end pickups and SUVs. It says they'll go as far as 400 miles and be able to accelerate to 100 mph in 7 seconds while offering serious off-road capability. Prices are expected to start at $69,000.

2021 Audi E-Tron GT Concept: Audi is launching an electric SUV next year, and it will follow it up by 2021 with this sleek sports sedan. According to Audi, it will have 590 hp and be able to hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. The range is estimated at about 250 miles, and it can be recharged to 80 percent in just 20 minutes with the fast charging technology it shares with sister company Porsche.

2022 VW I.D. Buzz Cargo: Volkswagen is investing $50 billion in futuristic autonomous and electric cars, and one of them will be very retro. The I.D. Buzz Cargo is inspired by the classic Microbus, but is being engineered to drive itself over 300 miles on battery power.