JoJo Siwa's Tesla Model X is covered in JoJo Siwas

Some celebrities like to keep a low profile when they’re out and about.

Then there’s JoJo Siwa. The technicolor multimedia star has been spotted cruising around Los Angeles in a new Tesla Model X that leaves no doubt who it belongs to --- because it’s covered with dozens of photos of her face.

The electric SUV also sports rainbow spoke wheels and seats upholstered in individual colors.

She didn’t design it herself, though, the custom job was a gift from fellow YouTubers Kyler and Mad.

Nevertheless, they said they picked it because they knew she liked having her face on her cars, a reference to a BMW convertible she used to drive that Justin Bieber suggested she “burn” before an online backlash forced him to apologize for the remark.

