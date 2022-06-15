Johnny Depp's 'Cry-Baby' motorcycle cruising to auction for $250,000

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A motorcycle featured in the Johnny Depp cult classic film "Cry-Baby" is coming up for auction just in time to capitalize on the attention the actor has been getting in the wake of Depp's recent court case.

Depp played a James Dean/Elvis-style rebel named Wade "Cry-Baby" Walker in the John Waters musical comedy, which was set in 1950s Baltimore and also starred Ricky Lake, Willem Defoe and Iggy Pop.

The Walker character's nickname came from his ability to shed a single tear, which made his admirers swoon.

The red 1955 Harley-Davidson Model K was part of his bad-boy persona and the only functional one used for filming, while a replica was destroyed in a pivotal scene.

It is all-original save for a chain guard that has been installed and a speedometer put in the place of the original tachometer, to make it more suitable for street riding.

According to GWS Auctions, the motorcycle comes with paperwork confirming its provenance and original sale to Josh Spring, who was the Best Boy Electric during the film's production.

It has been sold several times since and is currently stored in a museum in Branson, Missouri.

The consignor "knows what they've got" as they say in the auction world and isn't going to let it go easy. The opening price has been set at $250,000 with the minimum online bid increment is $25,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That price would eclipse the recent auction of a motorcycle with a Hollywood connection, when the first Husqvarna owned by Steve McQueen sold for $204,000 last year.