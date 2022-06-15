Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published

Johnny Depp's 'Cry-Baby' motorcycle cruising to auction for $250,000

1955 Harley-Davidson Model K crossing the block

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire test ride Video

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire test ride

The LiveWire is one of the first battery-powered bikes from a major motorcycle maker and a dramatic departure for Harley-Davidson. Does it have the stuff to electrify the brand? A Fox News Autos editor thew a leg over one to find out.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A motorcycle featured in the Johnny Depp cult classic film "Cry-Baby" is coming up for auction just in time to capitalize on the attention the actor has been getting in the wake of Depp's recent court case.

Depp played a James Dean/Elvis-style rebel named Wade "Cry-Baby" Walker in the John Waters musical comedy, which was set in 1950s Baltimore and also starred Ricky Lake, Willem Defoe and Iggy Pop.

The Walker character's nickname came from his ability to shed a single tear, which made his admirers swoon.

The red 1955 Harley-Davidson Model K was part of his bad-boy persona and the only functional one used for filming, while a replica was destroyed in a pivotal scene.

Johnny Depp starred as Wade "Cry-Baby" Walker in "Cry-Baby".

Johnny Depp starred as Wade "Cry-Baby" Walker in "Cry-Baby". (Universal Pictures/Getty Images//GWS Auctions)

It is all-original save for a chain guard that has been installed and a speedometer put in the place of the original tachometer, to make it more suitable for street riding.

The 1955 Harley-Davidson Model K is nearly all-original.

The 1955 Harley-Davidson Model K is nearly all-original. (GWS Auctions)

According to GWS Auctions, the motorcycle comes with paperwork confirming its provenance and original sale to Josh Spring, who was the Best Boy Electric during the film's production.

The Model K has its original V-Twin engine.

The Model K has its original V-Twin engine. (GWS Auctions)

It has been sold several times since and is currently stored in a museum in Branson, Missouri.

The consignor "knows what they've got" as they say in the auction world and isn't going to let it go easy. The opening price has been set at $250,000 with the minimum online bid increment is $25,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That price would eclipse the recent auction of a motorcycle with a Hollywood connection, when the first Husqvarna owned by Steve McQueen sold for $204,000 last year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos