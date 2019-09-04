Jessi Combs' fatal land speed record attempt caught on camera

Video of Jessi Combs’ fatal land speed record attempt has surfaced.

The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows Combs’ jet-powered car streaming across Oregon’s Alvord Desert followed by a long white contrail.

Combs set the record for the fastest woman on four wheels in 2013 with a 398 mph run and has driven as fast as 483 mph. The racer and TV host was attempting to break the overall mark for women, which currently stands at 512 mph, and was reportedly aiming to hit 619 mph.

The clip ends before a yet to be determined problem led to the crash, which completely destroyed the vehicle. Investigators said that fire was involved. Combs was declared dead at the scene.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement on her death, the 39-year-old’s family said her “most notable dream was to become the fastest woman on Earth, a dream she had been chasing since 2012.”

“Combs was one of the rare dreamers with the bravery to turn those possibilities into reality, and she left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history.”