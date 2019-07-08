Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Jeep
Published

That 70s truck: Jeep Honcho resurrected by dealer with new Gladiator pickup

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2020 Jeep Gladiator Test DriveVideo

2020 Jeep Gladiator Test Drive

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is the brand's first pickup in nearly three decades, and aims to offer a unique blend of off-road and heavy hauling capability. Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu brought it to the Monticello Motor Club to see if it lives up to the Jeep name.

The Jeep Honcho is back.

But you’ll have to go to Wisconsin to get one.

(Sleepy Hollow Chrysler Dodge Jeep)

An Intrepid dealer called Sleepy Hollow Chrysler Dodge Jeep is offering a customized Jeep Gladiator Overland pickup dressed in a recreation of the iconic 1970s trim package.

The Honcho was a trim package available on the original J-10 Gladiator pickup.

The Honcho was a trim package available on the original J-10 Gladiator pickup. (Jeep)

The black crew cab truck features tan inserts with Honcho logos, a chrome-painted grille, classic "J-10" and "4-wheel-drive" badges, and retro Jeep lettering on the tailgate.

It also has white wagon-style wheels and some functional updates, including a 2-inch Mopar lift kit, Fox high performance shocks and a roll bar equipped with happy face-covered KC Daylighter lights and a bed-mounted spare tire carrier. (Sadly, It does not have the original Honcho's optional Levi's denim upholstery.)

(Sleepy Hollow Chrysler Dodge Jeep)

The list price is a whopping $69,885, which is about $20,000 above the list price of a standard Overland with the same factory options, which include leather seats and an upgraded audio system.

However, the new Jeep Gladiator is still in short supply and some dealers are marking it up by that much and more with no modifications.

THE TRUTH BEHIND THE $1,000,000 JEEP GLADIATOR

The Gladiator is currently offered only in four-wheel-drive models with a 285 hp V6 and 8-speed automatic transmission at a base price of $35,040, but a diesel version will be added next year.

2020 JEEP GLADIATOR TEST DRIVE

Putting an old-school paint job on a modern truck is becoming something of a trend among dealers. Last year a Minnesota Chevrolet outlet turned a Silverado into a Cheyenne Super 10 tribute and started getting orders for more from across the country.

BE HEARD! FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK AND VOTE:

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu