That 70s truck: Jeep Honcho resurrected by dealer with new Gladiator pickup

The Jeep Honcho is back.

But you’ll have to go to Wisconsin to get one.

An Intrepid dealer called Sleepy Hollow Chrysler Dodge Jeep is offering a customized Jeep Gladiator Overland pickup dressed in a recreation of the iconic 1970s trim package.

The black crew cab truck features tan inserts with Honcho logos, a chrome-painted grille, classic "J-10" and "4-wheel-drive" badges, and retro Jeep lettering on the tailgate.

It also has white wagon-style wheels and some functional updates, including a 2-inch Mopar lift kit, Fox high performance shocks and a roll bar equipped with happy face-covered KC Daylighter lights and a bed-mounted spare tire carrier. (Sadly, It does not have the original Honcho's optional Levi's denim upholstery.)

The list price is a whopping $69,885, which is about $20,000 above the list price of a standard Overland with the same factory options, which include leather seats and an upgraded audio system.

However, the new Jeep Gladiator is still in short supply and some dealers are marking it up by that much and more with no modifications.

The Gladiator is currently offered only in four-wheel-drive models with a 285 hp V6 and 8-speed automatic transmission at a base price of $35,040, but a diesel version will be added next year.

Putting an old-school paint job on a modern truck is becoming something of a trend among dealers. Last year a Minnesota Chevrolet outlet turned a Silverado into a Cheyenne Super 10 tribute and started getting orders for more from across the country.

