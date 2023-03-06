Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Motorcycles
Published

New Jack Daniel's Indian motorcycle has whiskey in the paint

Just 177 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse bikes will be built

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Treasure trove of Indian motorcycles found in scrapyard sold for small fortune Video

Treasure trove of Indian motorcycles found in scrapyard sold for small fortune

One of the most incredible collections of vintage Indian motorcycles and memorabilia was recently discovered.

You should never drink and ride, but now you can ride with a drink.

Indian Motorcycles has collaborated with Jack Daniel's on a special edition motorcycle for the seventh time and is celebrating with a shot of whiskey.

The Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is finished with a special Super Graphite Metallic paint that has actual Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 blended in it.

"The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is yet another powerful and dynamic representation of the quality, craftsmanship and attention to detail that is core to both of our brands," said Aaron Jax, vice president for Indian Motorcycle.

SOLO WOMAN FIRST TO RIDE AN ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE ACROSS AFRICA

This Indian motorcycle has Jack Daniel's whiskey in the paint.

This Indian motorcycle has Jack Daniel's whiskey in the paint. (Indian Motorcycles)

Its Thunderstroke 116 cubic-inch twin engine features non-machined highlighted cylinders and heads, silver painted rockers and pushrod tubes to add a retro touch to the classic cruiser design.

The bike features several Jack Daniel's logos.

The bike features several Jack Daniel's logos. (Indian Motorcycles)

The bike also features a raft of Jack Daniel's logos on the engine, fenders, seat upholstery and other spots. Prominently displayed on top of the gas tank is a reminder to "Drive Responsibly" because "Bottles & Throttles don't mix."

Riders are told, "Drive Responsibly. Bottles &amp; Throttles don't mix."

Riders are told, "Drive Responsibly. Bottles & Throttles don't mix." (Indian Motorcycles)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The whiskey brand is prominently displayed on the fenders.

The whiskey brand is prominently displayed on the fenders. (Indian Motorcycles)

The limited edition bike was designed and built in partnership with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles, and has a unique wind deflector, a Pathfinder headlight that adjusts as the motorcycle leans in turns and a four-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The bike has a list price of $24,499.

The bike has a list price of $24,499. (Indian Motorcycles)

Only 177 will be built for the entire world, and the price is listed at $24,499, which is $5,000 more than a standard Chief Bobber Dark Horse starts at.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The order books open on March 14 with deliveries scheduled to begin before the end of the month.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.