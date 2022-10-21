iPickup? iPhone maker Foxconn reveals USA-built truck

What if the long-rumored Apple car turns out to be an Apple truck?

Foxconn, the company that produces the iPhone and iPad for Apple, has unveiled an electric pickup truck it plans to build in the U.S.

The tech contract manufacturer owns a factory in Lordstown, Ohio, where it plans to build a series of electric vehicles for itself and other companies that want to license the platform.

Full details on the pickup have not been announced, but it is a midsize truck, similar to the Chevrolet Canyon or electric Rivian R1T, with seating for five.

Foxconn did say that the vehicle will be able to tow up to 6,600 pounds and carry up to 2,200 pounds, but its power and driving range were not announced.

As expected from a tablet maker, the Model V has a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with just a single control knob on the center console.

It's also equipped with side-view cameras that display their images on the screen in front of the driver instead of mirrors. This technology is not yet allowed by law in the U.S., but it has been approved for use in other countries.

"The overall experience suits all types of drivers, whether their journey takes them through urban neighborhoods or the rugged outdoors," the company said.

A timeline for production has not been announced, but the Lordstown factory already builds the s and will begin producing the Fisker Pear compact car in 2024.