Infiniti QX Inspiration previews is upcoming Tesla-fighting electric SUV

Eight years after Nissan launched the Leaf electric car, its luxury arm Infiniti is finally the verge of following it down the battery-powered path.

The brand has released images of a concept called the QX Inspiration that’s set to debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Jan. 14, which it calls “an SUV for the electrified era.”

You’ll have to wait until then for the details, but the bulbous, grille-free vehicle is a sneak peek at what the company’s first all-electric SUV will look like when it goes up against the Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron in a couple of years.

