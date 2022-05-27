IndyCar driver Colton Herta flips at Indy 500 practice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colton Herta went on a wild ride at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday.

Herta and the other drivers were taking part in the traditional "Carb Day" practice session, the last before Sunday's race.

The Andretti Autosport driver was entering Turn 1 at full speed when he lost control and skidded into the wall.

The front of his car then lifted off the track and was flipped as it twisted through the air.

The car then landed on its top and slid all the way into the Turn 2 wall.

Herta was on the radio with his team almost immediately and brought to the infield medical center, from where he was cleared with no major injuries.

A follow-up examination may be necessary to check for a concussion prior to the race.

"I think I was going a little too fast for that corner," Herta said after the incident.

"A little sad for that race car."

Herta is scheduled to start the Indy 500 from row nine in 25th position after blowing an engine during qualifying.

The Associated Press contributed to this report