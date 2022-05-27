Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IndyCar
Published

IndyCar driver Colton Herta flips at Indy 500 practice

'Carb Day' did not go well for the IndyCar driver

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
4-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves is ready to drive for 5 Video

4-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves is ready to drive for 5

4-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves enters The Fox Garage to talk about his drive for five wins.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colton Herta went on a wild ride at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday.

Herta and the other drivers were taking part in the traditional "Carb Day" practice session, the last before Sunday's race.

The Andretti Autosport driver was entering Turn 1 at full speed when he lost control and skidded into the wall.

The front of his car then lifted off the track and was flipped as it twisted through the air.

Colton Herta flipped his car during Indy 500 practice on Friday.

Colton Herta flipped his car during Indy 500 practice on Friday. (AP Photo/Kirk DeBrunner)

The car then landed on its top and slid all the way into the Turn 2 wall.

Herta was on the radio with his team almost immediately and brought to the infield medical center, from where he was cleared with no major injuries.

A follow-up examination may be necessary to check for a concussion prior to the race.

Colton Herta drives for Andretti Autosport.

Colton Herta drives for Andretti Autosport. (Photo/Michael Conroy)

"I think I was going a little too fast for that corner," Herta said after the incident.

Herta was not seriously injured in the crash.

Herta was not seriously injured in the crash. (AP Photo/Kirk DeBrunner)

"A little sad for that race car."

Herta is scheduled to start the Indy 500 from row nine in 25th position after blowing an engine during qualifying.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos