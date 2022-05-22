Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Scott Dixon wins Indy 500 pole position with record 234 mph run

Indy 500 rookie Jimmie Johnson to start twelfth after amazing save

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Scott Dixon is on it this year.

The six-time IndyCar series champion grabbed pole position on Sunday with a record-fast 234.046 mph four-lap run.

It marks the fifth time Dixon will start the race from pole, including 2021 and 2008 when he won his only Indy 500.

The New Zealander's time in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda was the fastest pole run since 1996 when Scott Brayton set a four lap average qualifying time of 233.718 mph.

Scott Dixon's pole qualifying run of 234.046 mph is an all-time record.

Scott Dixon's pole qualifying run of 234.046 mph is an all-time record. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The all-time four lap qualifying record still belongs to Arie Luyendyk, who clocked 236.986 mph in1996, but not on pole day.

Dixon won the 2008 Indy 500 from pole position.

Dixon won the 2008 Indy 500 from pole position. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dixon will start on the front row alongside 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay.

Indy specialist Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson and Tony Kanan round out the Fast Six.

Indy 500 rookie Jimmie Johnson will start twelfth after running wide and having to make a quick save to avoid wrecking into the wall on his final run.

"Just committed to run one flat, and it just was so light on top of the track," Johnson said. "I was wide and trying to keep it off the fence at that point."

Jimmie Johnson will start the Indy 500 in twelfth position. 

Jimmie Johnson will start the Indy 500 in twelfth position.  (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Inexperience, ultimately."

The 106th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 29.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos