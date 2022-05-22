Scott Dixon wins Indy 500 pole position with record 234 mph run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scott Dixon is on it this year.

The six-time IndyCar series champion grabbed pole position on Sunday with a record-fast 234.046 mph four-lap run.

It marks the fifth time Dixon will start the race from pole, including 2021 and 2008 when he won his only Indy 500.

The New Zealander's time in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda was the fastest pole run since 1996 when Scott Brayton set a four lap average qualifying time of 233.718 mph.

The all-time four lap qualifying record still belongs to Arie Luyendyk, who clocked 236.986 mph in1996, but not on pole day.

Dixon will start on the front row alongside 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay.

Indy specialist Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson and Tony Kanan round out the Fast Six.

Indy 500 rookie Jimmie Johnson will start twelfth after running wide and having to make a quick save to avoid wrecking into the wall on his final run.

"Just committed to run one flat, and it just was so light on top of the track," Johnson said. "I was wide and trying to keep it off the fence at that point."

"Inexperience, ultimately."

The 106th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 29.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report