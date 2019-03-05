If looks could kill: Kia electric concept literally features cutting-edge tech

Carmakers love to put cutting-edge technology into their vehicles, but one may have finally taken things too far.

The “Imagine by Kia” is an electric crossover concept the automaker unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show.

Along with its clamshell doors and single-piece windscreen and sunroof, the vehicle features an array of 21 digital screens fanned out across the dashboard with their sharp corners pointed in the air. They’re all canted toward the driver’s seat and their displays are synced to create one seamless view from that vantage point.

However, safety regulators will be happy to hear that the layout is “a humorous and irreverent riposte to the on-going competition between some automotive manufacturers to see who can produce the car with the biggest screen,” according to Kia. Chinese automaker Byton was the latest to push this trend to the limits, with a door-to-door screen.

Kia's setup is an attention-getter, though, and that’s exactly what concept cars like the Imagine are for.

Kia didn’t reveal any technical details on the vehicle, but is putting it out there as a preview of what its electric future may hold.

