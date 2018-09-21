Hyundai and Porsche team up with Wayray on augmented reality tech

Hyundai and Porsche want to put a ghost in your machine.

The automakers have invested millions in Swiss tech firm Wayray, which is developing an augmented reality system that can be incorporated into a car windshield and display animated information.

Along with providing directions and safety alerts, Wayray has demonstrated a program that looks like a racing video game and projects a holographic ghost car in front of your vehicle that you could potentially race against on a real track or take instruction from.

Other applications include hotel windows littered with entertainment and A.R. goggles, but the automotive products are coming soon.

The company plans to launch a plug-in aftermarket device called Navion next year, with factory installed versions expected as early as 2020.