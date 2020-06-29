The high-tech 2021 Ford F-150 still has these old school features

Last week’s unveiling event for the 2021 Ford F-150 focused on the new truck’s tech, including its optional hybrid powertrain and hands-off driving system, but there’s one feature you may have missed: It still has roll-up windows.

At least the base XL models do, and they’re not the only example of low-tech design.

A highlight of the new F-150 is a fold-down console shifter, which is standard in all five-passenger models and lets you deploy an available Interior Work Surface that flips over from the armrest to form a flat desk between the front seats.

Ford says it went with the complex, motorized solution because some people prefer the feel of a console shifter to a dash-mounted knob, like the Ram 1500 (and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500) has, but it could’ve gone in a different direction to open up space. In fact, it did.

Low-end F-150s equipped with the three-across front bench seat that’s still offered use a column-mounted shifter, just like all of the Chevy Silverado trims have. The center seat even has a flat plastic back on it that lets you fold it down to create a smaller workspace with two cupholders in front. Old school truck fans will certainly drink to that.

Full feature availability and pricing for the F-150 will be released closer to when it goes on sale this fall.