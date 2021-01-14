Expand / Collapse search
Honda
Published

Here's how much the 2021 Honda Ridgeline costs

Buffed up truck gets a price bump

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2020 Honda Talon 1000X test drive

Honda is racing into the sport side-by-side segment with the Talon 1000X. Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu hits the dirt to see how it handles the rough stuff.

Honda buffed up its Ridgeline pickup for 2021 with a boxier front end featuring a more prominent truck-like grille and bulging hood-- and it's gotten a small price bump to go with it.

(Honda)

Since it was unveiled in October, Honda has dropped the front-wheel-drive model and made all-wheel-drive standard starting at $37,665 for an entry-level sport. That's a $350 increase over last year.

(Honda)

Aside from the cosmetic upgrade, the biggest changes to the Ridgeline are a slightly wider stance, a new infotainment system and a switch from a lever to buttons for the gear selector.

The unibody-based Ridgeline continues to be powered by a 280 hp V6 and is rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds.

A top of the line Black Edition is priced at $45,095.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos