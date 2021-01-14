Here's how much the 2021 Honda Ridgeline costs

Honda buffed up its Ridgeline pickup for 2021 with a boxier front end featuring a more prominent truck-like grille and bulging hood-- and it's gotten a small price bump to go with it.

Since it was unveiled in October, Honda has dropped the front-wheel-drive model and made all-wheel-drive standard starting at $37,665 for an entry-level sport. That's a $350 increase over last year.

Aside from the cosmetic upgrade, the biggest changes to the Ridgeline are a slightly wider stance, a new infotainment system and a switch from a lever to buttons for the gear selector.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The unibody-based Ridgeline continues to be powered by a 280 hp V6 and is rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds.

A top of the line Black Edition is priced at $45,095.