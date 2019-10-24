Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

AUTO
Published

Hong Kong parking space sold for nearly $1 million

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Someone really likes driving to work.

(Google Street View)

A parking space in Hong Kong has been sold for nearly $1 million, making it one of the most expensive ever.

The spot is located in The Center, a 73-story luxury office tower, and was sold for $969,000, The South China Morning News reported.

(Google Street View)

One of the $5 billion building’s owners confirmed the sale to the news outlet and said that it was purchased by someone who owns an office in the building.

The price works out to over $7,000 per square foot, which is roughly three times the median home price in the city, which has the most expensive real estate in the world. It also eclipsed Hong Kong’s previously reported records for a parking space, which were $664,000 in 2017 and $760,000 in 2018, but may not have set a world mark.

There have been several spots listed in New York City for $1 million over the past few years, but final transaction prices are unknown.

Parking in a public lot a block away from The Center is listed at $900 per month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu