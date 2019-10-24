Hong Kong parking space sold for nearly $1 million

Someone really likes driving to work.

A parking space in Hong Kong has been sold for nearly $1 million, making it one of the most expensive ever.

The spot is located in The Center, a 73-story luxury office tower, and was sold for $969,000, The South China Morning News reported.

One of the $5 billion building’s owners confirmed the sale to the news outlet and said that it was purchased by someone who owns an office in the building.

The price works out to over $7,000 per square foot, which is roughly three times the median home price in the city, which has the most expensive real estate in the world. It also eclipsed Hong Kong’s previously reported records for a parking space, which were $664,000 in 2017 and $760,000 in 2018, but may not have set a world mark.

There have been several spots listed in New York City for $1 million over the past few years, but final transaction prices are unknown.

Parking in a public lot a block away from The Center is listed at $900 per month.

