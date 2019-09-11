'My bad bro:' Hit and run driver leaves note on NHL star Tyler Seguin's Ferrari

Well, it is the thought that counts.

Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin had one of those Mondays this week when he found a note on his Ferrari from someone who’d just crashed into it.

Seguin posted a photo of the handwritten message on Instagram, which said, “Sorry I just hitted your car My bad bro. I don’t have money to pay”

Seguin didn’t add any comment beyond the word “Monday” and a face palm emoji, so it’s not known how bad the damage was or where the incident occurred.

KTSA reported that the car was a Ferrari 458 Spider, which went out of production in 2015. The car cost around $240,000 when it was new and could be worth around $210,000 today, according to NADA Guides.

Well, maybe not today.

Nevertheless, the five-time All-Star signed an eight-year contract extension with the Stars last year for $78.8 million so the extra depreciation probably won't sting too much.