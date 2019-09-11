Expand / Collapse search
(Jean-Marc ZAORSKI/GAMMA-RAPHO/Getty Images)

Ferrari
Published

'My bad bro:' Hit and run driver leaves note on NHL star Tyler Seguin's Ferrari

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Well, it is the thought that counts.

(Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin had one of those Mondays this week when he found a note on his Ferrari from someone who’d just crashed into it.

Seguin posted a photo of the handwritten message on Instagram, which said, “Sorry I just hitted your car My bad bro. I don’t have money to pay”

Seguin didn’t add any comment beyond the word “Monday” and a face palm emoji, so it’s not known how bad the damage was or where the incident occurred.

KTSA reported that the car was a Ferrari 458 Spider, which went out of production in 2015. The car cost around $240,000 when it was new and could be worth around $210,000 today, according to NADA Guides.

Well, maybe not today.

Nevertheless, the five-time All-Star signed an eight-year contract extension with the Stars last year for $78.8 million so the extra depreciation probably won't sting too much.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu