Here's how powerful the Ford Bronco Raptor really is

Ford said the 2022 Bronco Raptor would have more than 400 horsepower, and it cleared the bar with room to spare.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed the official power rating for the new model on Twitter ahead of the start of deliveries this summer.

The high performance Bronco Raptor is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that's unique to the model and has special cooling and air induction systems designed to handle the high temperatures found in deserts where it was designed to be used.

The result is an engine with 418 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque, which is a significant upgrade to the second-most powerful Bronco's 330 hp/415 lb-ft 2.7-liter turbocharged V6.

The only open-top SUV with more power is the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, which has a 6.4-liter V8 with 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.

The Bronco Raptor is as thirsty as it is powerful, however, with an EPA combined fuel economy rating of 15 mpg.

Along with the extra oomph, the Bronco Raptor is nearly 10-inches wider than the standard trucks, has over 13 inches of ground clearance, a long-travel suspension system and standard 37-inch all-terrain tires.

Prices for the Bronco Raptor start at $71,490.