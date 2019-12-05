Hennessey Performance planning 1,200 hp Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet is reportedly cooking up a 900 hp, all-wheel-drive hybrid version of the new mid-engine Corvette that would be the most powerful GM car ever, but you know there are some people out there who will say that’s not enough.

For them, Hennessey Performance has revealed plans to offer a 2020 Corvette build powered by a 1,200 hp twin-turbocharged version of sports car’s new 6.2-liter V8. The Texas tuning house already offers a version of the front-engine Corvette ZR1 with that much power, so it has the chops to pull off the feat.

Along with the upgraded motor, which includes reinforced internal parts, Hennessey is working on a new carbon fiber body kit that makes the Corvette look like a 24 Hours of Le Mans racer with a deep front splitter, a huge wing and roof-mounted air intake. High performance Brembo brakes and a retuned suspension will also be offered and the company is surveying perspective buyers for further input on the vehicle’s development. Exact pricing will be released when the package is finalized.

Hennessey hasn’t said how fast it thinks the car can go yet, but the last time it built a mid-engine sports car with this much power, the Venom GT, it hit 270 mph. However, there’s no indication that the high-downforce Corvette will be aiming for that kind of top speed.

Hennessey is working on a car of its own design that is. It’s called the Venom F5 and has a 1,817 hp motor and is being developed to break the 300 mph barrier at a price of $1.6 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP