Harley-Davidson's Livewire One electric motorcycle debuts at $21,995

Harley-Davidson's rebooted electric motorcycle has been revealed.

The LiveWire One is an updated version of the Harley-Davidson LiveWire that was introduced in 2019 and will be sold under the newly established LiveWire electric motorcycle brand.

The LiveWire One has a claimed range of 146 miles per charge in urban driving and can be recharged to 100% in an hour at a public DC fast charging station.

The starting price has been reduced from $29,799 to $21,999, which will make it more competitive against similar offerings from Zero Motorcycles.

Twelve dedicated LiveWire showrooms located in California, Texas and New York are scheduled to be open this fall with additional locations to be added by the end of the year.

International sales will begin in 2022 and the LiveWire brand will be expanded with additional models in the coming years.