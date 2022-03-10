This is the hardest way to get free gasoline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With gas prices at record highs, everyone is looking to save a few cents per gallon where they can.

Searching with price finder apps, shopping at club stores and using gas station loyalty cards can cut expenses a little, but how does free gas sound?

Not only free gas, but free gas for a high performance car with a 670 hp V8 that usually gets around 4 mpg, maybe 14 mpg if you’re taking it easy.

It’s possible, but it’s not as easy as signing up for a new membership, or something you’ll be able to pull off anytime soon.

According to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, NASCAR gets all the 98 octane Green E15 fuel its teams use on race weekends for free from series sponsor Sunoco, so It's immune to price spikes. At least on the track.

NASCAR teams haven’t been hit in a big way by the increase in fuel prices, as each of them has at least one tractor trailer to haul its cars and equipment around the country.

A loaded semi averages 6.5 mpg and NASCAR teams cover a lot of ground. The trip from this weekend’s race in Phoenix to the shops back in Charlotte, N.C., for instance, is over 2,000 miles.

That’s 300 gallons of diesel per truck, which costs $1,500 at today’s prices, up from $1,150 a month ago and $910 last year. With more than 30 races annually in the Xfinity Series and Cup Series, the round trips can take a big bite out of the budgets of smaller teams.

But it would be lot worse if they did have to pay for their racing fuel. Grassroots racers shell out $8.50 to $10 per gallon for it, so a 500-mile race would cost about $1,000.