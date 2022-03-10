Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

This is the hardest way to get free gasoline

It's a long road to the cheapest gas

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races? Video

Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?

More than 195 drivers have won a Cup Series race since NASCAR started in 1948, but who has won the most?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

With gas prices at record highs, everyone is looking to save a few cents per gallon where they can.

Gas prices have reached all-time record highs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas prices have reached all-time record highs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Searching with price finder apps, shopping at club stores and using gas station loyalty cards can cut expenses a little, but how does free gas sound?

Not only free gas, but free gas for a high performance car with a 670 hp V8 that usually gets around 4 mpg, maybe 14 mpg if you’re taking it easy.

It’s possible, but it’s not as easy as signing up for a new membership, or something you’ll be able to pull off anytime soon.

Sunoco is the official fuel supplier for NASCAR.

Sunoco is the official fuel supplier for NASCAR. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, NASCAR gets all the 98 octane Green E15 fuel its teams use on race weekends for free from series sponsor Sunoco, so It's immune to price spikes. At least on the track.

The Green E15 fuel used by NASCAR is literally green in color.

The Green E15 fuel used by NASCAR is literally green in color. (Sam Morris/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NASCAR teams haven’t been hit in a big way by the increase in fuel prices, as each of them has at least one tractor trailer to haul its cars and equipment around the country.

NASCAR teams spend a lot of money hauling their cars and equipment from track to track.

NASCAR teams spend a lot of money hauling their cars and equipment from track to track. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A loaded semi averages 6.5 mpg and NASCAR teams cover a lot of ground. The trip from this weekend’s race in Phoenix to the shops back in Charlotte, N.C., for instance, is over 2,000 miles.

NASCAR cars can burn the equivalent of $1,000 worth of fuel during a long race.

NASCAR cars can burn the equivalent of $1,000 worth of fuel during a long race. (Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That’s 300 gallons of diesel per truck, which costs $1,500 at today’s prices, up from $1,150 a month ago and $910 last year. With more than 30 races annually in the Xfinity Series and Cup Series, the round trips can take a big bite out of the budgets of smaller teams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But it would be lot worse if they did have to pay for their racing fuel. Grassroots racers shell out $8.50 to $10 per gallon for it, so a 500-mile race would cost about $1,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos