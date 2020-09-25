GM stops sales of Chevy Corvette, 5 other models due to brake issue

General Motors has placed a stop-sale order on several models, including the new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, due to an issue with their braking systems.

The problem relates to the vehicle’s brake booster, which is a “by wire” electronically controlled component. GM told The Drive that contamination of a sensor is to blame and could result in the “interruption of communication between the sensor and the brake boost system under certain conditions.”

The brake pedal is still connected to the master cylinder mechanically, so a driver is able to stop the car if the part fails, but extra force is required.

Along with the Corvette, which can alter the braking feel based on the drive mode the car is set to, the affected vehicles are the 2020 Cadillac CT4, CT5 and XT4, 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer and 2021 Buick Encore GX.

A recall for previously sold vehicles has not yet been announced, but is expected to be soon, according to The Drive.

