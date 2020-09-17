Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chevrolet
Published
Last Update 46 mins ago

Chevrolet Silverado getting clever Multi-Flex tailgate tech

Provides a step and various loading options

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News

It may be the first instance of tailgate trickle-down.

Chevrolet has announced that it will be offering a version of the GMC Sierra’s Multi-Pro tailgate on the 2021 Silverado 1500.

make misc GIFs like this at MakeaGif

Rebranded Multi-Flex, the tailgate-within-a-tailgate design can be set to six different positions that include a step and a variety of loading options for cargo.

The Multi-Pro tailgate is standard on the GMC Sierra 1500 SLT, AT4 and Denali trim levels and optional on Elevation.

FOX NEWS AUTOS TEST DRIVE: 2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO DIESEL

Chevrolet has not yet said what Silverado models will feature it, but it will be available in early 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto