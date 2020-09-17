Chevrolet Silverado getting clever Multi-Flex tailgate tech

It may be the first instance of tailgate trickle-down.

Chevrolet has announced that it will be offering a version of the GMC Sierra’s Multi-Pro tailgate on the 2021 Silverado 1500.

Rebranded Multi-Flex, the tailgate-within-a-tailgate design can be set to six different positions that include a step and a variety of loading options for cargo.

The Multi-Pro tailgate is standard on the GMC Sierra 1500 SLT, AT4 and Denali trim levels and optional on Elevation.

Chevrolet has not yet said what Silverado models will feature it, but it will be available in early 2021.

