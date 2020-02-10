GM recalling nearly 130,000 pickups to fix brake glitch

General Motors is issuing a recall for certain Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 light-duty trucks because a software update may cause the failure of their electronic brake assist system.

The trucks were previously recalled for another brake issue, but nearly 130,000 of them in the U.S. received buggy software that may disable the brake assist when the vehicles are started remotely using their mobile app. The issue can also arise when a driver enters the vehicle and waits longer than five minutes to start it. Both scenarios are accompanied by the illumination of the "Service Brake Assist,” “Service ESC,” and “Brake System Failure” dashboard warning lights.

GM said it knows of no accidents or injuries that have resulted from the problem, but a Detroit Free Press investigation revealed several owners had close calls when their trucks unexpectedly lost the power assist.

NHTSA's report on the issue says it is only initiated when the vehicle is stationary. A GM spokesman told Consumer Reports that owners are advised not to drive their vehicles if the warning lights illuminate until they have received the new update.

Notifications to affected owners will be sent out in February.

